South Korea in Crisis: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Move

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden declaration of martial law has ignited outrage and political upheaval, leading to calls for his impeachment. Lawmakers have criticized his decision, describing it as an attempt to suppress political activity and media freedom. This abrupt move has also unsettled financial markets, with South Korea's KOSPI index dropping significantly.

The United States, a key ally, was not informed beforehand, adding to the diplomatic tension. In response to the public and parliamentary backlash, President Yoon rescinded the martial law order within hours. Nevertheless, opposition parties have already instituted impeachment proceedings, citing concerns over Yoon's heavy-handed leadership style.

Public dissent was evident, with civic groups organizing protests reminiscent of the demonstrations that led to former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in 2017. The situation has raised national and international concerns, highlighting the fragility of South Korea's political landscape.

