Left Menu

Crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Call for Judicial Inquiry

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan demands a Supreme Court-led commission to investigate alleged killings of PTI workers by law enforcement during protests in Islamabad. Incarcerated since August, Khan accuses the government of brutality and vows to raise international awareness. Authorities deny the allegations of deadly force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:04 IST
Crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Call for Judicial Inquiry
Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has called for a Supreme Court-led judicial commission to investigate accusations of police brutality that allegedly resulted in the deaths of his party workers. The demand follows violent protests in Islamabad, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party voiced their grievances.

Khan, who remains imprisoned on multiple charges since August, accused law enforcement officers of firing directly at peaceful protestors, resulting in casualties. Despite government claims to the contrary, Khan alleges that at least 12 PTI workers were killed by gunfire, with hundreds more injured. During an informal meeting with media representatives, Khan insisted that the massacre of unarmed civilians needs an impartial investigation.

The political turmoil escalated after Khan's directive to PTI leaders, urging them to pursue legal action against government officials, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar denied any fatalities occurred from gunshots, aiming to reassure international diplomats about the incident's impact and the forces' actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024