Crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Call for Judicial Inquiry

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has called for a Supreme Court-led judicial commission to investigate accusations of police brutality that allegedly resulted in the deaths of his party workers. The demand follows violent protests in Islamabad, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party voiced their grievances.

Khan, who remains imprisoned on multiple charges since August, accused law enforcement officers of firing directly at peaceful protestors, resulting in casualties. Despite government claims to the contrary, Khan alleges that at least 12 PTI workers were killed by gunfire, with hundreds more injured. During an informal meeting with media representatives, Khan insisted that the massacre of unarmed civilians needs an impartial investigation.

The political turmoil escalated after Khan's directive to PTI leaders, urging them to pursue legal action against government officials, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar denied any fatalities occurred from gunshots, aiming to reassure international diplomats about the incident's impact and the forces' actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)