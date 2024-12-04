Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Transgender Rights on Trial in Tennessee

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a Tennessee law prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender minors, challenged by the Biden administration. Plaintiffs argue the law violates constitutional rights, claiming it discriminates based on sex and transgender status. A final Supreme Court decision is expected by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:53 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently evaluating a landmark case centered around transgender rights, specifically challenging the legality of a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. This legislative effort, supported by Republicans, is one of many similar policies across the nation.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration has appealed a lower court's decision supporting Tennessee's ban, arguing that the law discriminates against individuals based on their sex and gender identity, thus violating the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which ensures equal protection under the law.

The case has sparked significant public interest, with demonstrators rallying outside the court. The outcome of the court's decision will have widespread implications for transgender rights nationwide, with a ruling anticipated by the end of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

