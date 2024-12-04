Calin Georgescu, Romania's far-right presidential frontrunner, announced plans to prioritize national interests if elected, signaling a suspension of Ukrainian grain exports and military aid to Kyiv.

Georgescu's stance poses the risk of isolating Romania from NATO's supportive flank against Russia's advances. Since the Russian invasion, Romania has facilitated millions of tons of Ukrainian grain exports through Constanta, trained pilots, and contributed military defense to Ukraine.

Georgescu further criticized NATO's defense spending commitments, stressing Romanian happiness and local investment over international obligations. His economic policies favor Romanian majority ownership in foreign partnerships, challenging previous privatizations.

