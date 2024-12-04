Left Menu

France Faces Political Upheaval as No-Confidence Vote Looms

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government is on the brink of being ousted by a no-confidence vote, marking the first such vote in over 60 years. With political divisions in parliament and a mounting fiscal deficit, the vote could deepen France's political turmoil and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:46 IST
French lawmakers appear poised to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government with a no-confidence motion, threatening to plunge the country deeper into political chaos. Political parties from both the left and far right have combined forces, ensuring enough votes to pass the motion against Barnier's administration.

The no-confidence vote comes as France grapples with economic issues, including a massive budget deficit. Barnier, appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, could become the first French prime minister to be ousted in over 60 years if the motion succeeds. Macron plans to appoint a new prime minister swiftly if Barnier is removed.

Economists warn of potential economic fallout from the political crisis, with concerns over France's fiscal health and investor confidence. This political uncertainty, exacerbated by the economic situation, poses significant challenges for the country moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

