France Faces Political Upheaval as No-Confidence Vote Looms

French lawmakers appear poised to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government with a no-confidence motion, threatening to plunge the country deeper into political chaos. Political parties from both the left and far right have combined forces, ensuring enough votes to pass the motion against Barnier's administration.

The no-confidence vote comes as France grapples with economic issues, including a massive budget deficit. Barnier, appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, could become the first French prime minister to be ousted in over 60 years if the motion succeeds. Macron plans to appoint a new prime minister swiftly if Barnier is removed.

Economists warn of potential economic fallout from the political crisis, with concerns over France's fiscal health and investor confidence. This political uncertainty, exacerbated by the economic situation, poses significant challenges for the country moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)