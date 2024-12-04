France's Socialists Step Up in Political Crisis
The Socialist Party in France prepares to act responsibly in facilitating the formation of a new government following the anticipated no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Parliamentary chief Boris Vallaud emphasizes cooperation across political lines, excluding the far-right, to stabilize the country's leadership.
In the wake of a political shakeup, France's Socialist Party has pledged to act responsibly in the impending formation of a new government.
This comes as Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces a likely no-confidence vote, which could see him ousted from power.
Socialist parliamentary chief Boris Vallaud has called for a broad coalition across the political spectrum, explicitly excluding the far-right, as the party gears up for possible leadership changes.
