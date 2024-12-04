Left Menu

South Korea in Crisis: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Drama

South Korea's parliament has introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law. The ruling party is divided on the issue, and a vote could happen soon. If passed, the constitutional court will decide its fate, affecting political and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:53 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's parliament has put forward a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his controversial declaration of martial law. The decision has thrown the political landscape into chaos as lawmakers prepare for a potential vote.

The ruling People Power Party remains split over the impeachment move, which could be decided as early as Friday. Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party, holding a parliamentary majority, pressures eight ruling party members to gain necessary backing for the motion to pass.

As tension mounts, financial markets have reacted with unease, triggering emergency interventions to stabilize the economy. President Yoon, under fire both domestically and internationally, finds himself at the center of a storm that could redefine South Korea's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

