Surprise Seizure of Aleppo: A Major Shift in Syria's Civil War

The head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham visited Aleppo after its surprise capture by insurgents. This was the first opposition attack on the city in years, reflecting a significant shift in Syria's ongoing civil war. Meanwhile, government forces engaged rebels near Hama, showcasing the conflict's unyielding intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a surprising development, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of Syria's most powerful insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, visited Aleppo as the city fell into rebel hands over the weekend. His appearance marked a turning point in Syria's war, drawing enthusiastic support from the public as he toured the city.

The capture of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, highlights the tenacity of opposition forces amid government-led counter-offensive strategies in nearby Hama. Recent insurgent gains emphasize a noteworthy disruption in a war landscape dominated by government and allied Russian efforts to retain control.

Latest tensions have spurred vast displacements and prompted calls for de-escalation from international players. As political dialogue falters, the potential for renewed violence remains high, casting uncertainty over Syria's future stability and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

