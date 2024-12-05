Macron's Crucial Address: A Nation Awaits
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation following the government's fall due to opposition lawmakers. Scheduled for 1900 GMT, this speech comes as a critical moment in his leadership, potentially shaping the nation's political landscape.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation in a televised speech on Thursday evening, the Elysee Palace confirmed Wednesday.
This announcement follows a dramatic development where French opposition lawmakers succeeded in bringing down the government.
Macron's address, scheduled for 1900 GMT, is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for his administration and its future direction.
