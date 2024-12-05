Left Menu

Macron's Crucial Address: A Nation Awaits

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation following the government's fall due to opposition lawmakers. Scheduled for 1900 GMT, this speech comes as a critical moment in his leadership, potentially shaping the nation's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:34 IST
Macron's Crucial Address: A Nation Awaits
speech
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation in a televised speech on Thursday evening, the Elysee Palace confirmed Wednesday.

This announcement follows a dramatic development where French opposition lawmakers succeeded in bringing down the government.

Macron's address, scheduled for 1900 GMT, is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for his administration and its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024