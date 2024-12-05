Left Menu

Assam Bans Beef: Upholding Cultural Heritage or Controversial Move?

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has banned the consumption of beef in public places statewide, citing support for the Sanatana culture. BJP MP Dilip Saikia emphasized the decision's cultural, not communal, intentions. The move expands upon a 2021 law curbing cattle slaughter.

In a significant move, the Assam government has banned the consumption and serving of beef in public places, including hotels and restaurants, across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Wednesday, asserting that it aligns with the Sanatana cultural tradition, where cows hold a revered status.

BJP MP Dilip Saikia supported the decision, emphasizing its cultural rather than communal motivation. Saikia stated that while private consumption of beef is not questioned, public servings are restricted to respect cultural sentiments, as most locals consider beef inedible within their traditional customs.

The ban expands the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, initially focused on cow slaughter. Sarma highlighted the Act's success in controlling cattle slaughter, now extending its reach to prevent beef consumption in public venues throughout the state. The policy marks a shift from limiting restrictions near temples to a statewide mandate, effective immediately.

