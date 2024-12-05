Fadnavis Set to Reclaim Maharashtra Chief Ministership in Grand Ceremony
Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time, with NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as deputy CMs. The grand ceremony, attended by PM Modi and other dignitaries, follows intense negotiations after the Maharashtra state assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:53 IST
Devendra Fadnavis is poised to take the oath as Maharashtra's chief minister once again at an elaborate swearing-in ceremony. Scheduled for Thursday evening, the event will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Joining Fadnavis are NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who are also expected to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers, according to sources.
This marks Fadnavis's third tenure as the state's chief minister, following the BJP's significant victory in the recent elections, where they, along with allies, secured 230 seats in the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
