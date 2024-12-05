Left Menu

French Prime Minister Barnier Resigns: A Political Crisis Unfolds

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has resigned following a no-confidence vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers. This development deepens the political crisis within the Eurozone's second-largest economy. The resignation follows tensions over a controversial budget and further weakens President Emmanuel Macron's standing amidst growing public dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:01 IST
Michel Barnier

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced his resignation on Thursday after a no-confidence vote driven by far-right and leftist lawmakers brought down his government. This move further destabilizes France, the second-largest economy in the Eurozone, amid ongoing political turmoil.

Barnier, a seasoned political figure and the former EU Brexit negotiator, is now poised to become modern France's shortest-serving prime minister. His resignation arrives amidst heightened tensions over an unpopular budget aimed at saving 60 billion euros, sidelined by an unruly parliament without a vote.

The situation worsens the position of President Emmanuel Macron, who, despite pressure to resign, retains a mandate until 2027. As Macron seeks to quickly appoint a new prime minister, the looming political uncertainty continues to weigh on French assets and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

