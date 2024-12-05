Tensions Rise Within TMC: Legislators Demand Ouster of Krishnanagar MP

Discontent has bubbled within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as five of the seven legislators from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency and another MLA demand the removal of Mahua Moitra from her district president role.

The lawmakers have written to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing Moitra of excluding assembly representatives from party activities and associating with anti-social elements, which they claim has tarnished the party's reputation.

Despite these serious allegations, Moitra, currently attending Parliament in Delhi, has dismissed the claims as 'district-level rubbish', refusing further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)