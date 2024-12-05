Tensions Rise Within TMC: Legislators Demand Ouster of Krishnanagar MP
Five out of seven TMC legislators within Krishnanagar, led by MP Mahua Moitra, have requested her removal from the district president position, citing neglect and collaboration with anti-social elements. They have lodged a formal complaint to the party chief, Mamata Banerjee, expressing concerns over the party's affected image among minority voters.
Discontent has bubbled within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as five of the seven legislators from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency and another MLA demand the removal of Mahua Moitra from her district president role.
The lawmakers have written to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing Moitra of excluding assembly representatives from party activities and associating with anti-social elements, which they claim has tarnished the party's reputation.
Despite these serious allegations, Moitra, currently attending Parliament in Delhi, has dismissed the claims as 'district-level rubbish', refusing further comment.
