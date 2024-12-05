Left Menu

Tensions Rise Within TMC: Legislators Demand Ouster of Krishnanagar MP

Five out of seven TMC legislators within Krishnanagar, led by MP Mahua Moitra, have requested her removal from the district president position, citing neglect and collaboration with anti-social elements. They have lodged a formal complaint to the party chief, Mamata Banerjee, expressing concerns over the party's affected image among minority voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST
Tensions Rise Within TMC: Legislators Demand Ouster of Krishnanagar MP
  • Country:
  • India

Discontent has bubbled within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as five of the seven legislators from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency and another MLA demand the removal of Mahua Moitra from her district president role.

The lawmakers have written to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, accusing Moitra of excluding assembly representatives from party activities and associating with anti-social elements, which they claim has tarnished the party's reputation.

Despite these serious allegations, Moitra, currently attending Parliament in Delhi, has dismissed the claims as 'district-level rubbish', refusing further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024