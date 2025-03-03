Left Menu

Epic Voter ID Scandal: Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission

The Trinamool Congress criticized the Election Commission for duplicated voter card numbers, demanding the acknowledgment of errors within 24 hours. TMC leader Derek O'Brien threatened to disclose further documents. The issue has raised alarms about democratic integrity, with calls for a thorough inquiry and accusations against BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) voiced its discontent on Monday regarding the Election Commission's (EC) handling of alleged duplicated voter card numbers. TMC representatives have called for an immediate acknowledgment of these errors within 24 hours.

In a press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien emphasized the demand for urgency from the EC. He warned that the party would release additional documents concerning the issue if the poll panel failed to act promptly.

Amid escalating allegations of duplicate voter ID card numbers across states, the TMC accused authorities of undermining democratic processes. The party criticised the EC for issuing a statement only after the TMC publicized its upcoming press conference, labeling the situation an 'Epic Scam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

