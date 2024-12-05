Musk and Ramaswamy Lead Charge for Government Overhaul

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to spearhead a task force dedicated to overhauling U.S. government expenditures. Set against the backdrop of soaring federal spending, the duo targets a $2 trillion reduction.

Musk and Ramaswamy's agenda includes reducing the federal workforce and slashing outdated programs, but such changes will not come easily. Significant opposition may arise, especially when popular programs are affected. This includes programs like veterans' healthcare.

Despite these ambitions, the path to substantial spending cuts is fraught with obstacles. Republican lawmakers, although eager to support, have historically struggled to implement large-scale reductions. Trump's previous spending patterns further complicate the pursuit of efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)