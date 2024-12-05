Musk and Ramaswamy Lead Charge for Government Overhaul
Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, aim for dramatic U.S. government spending cuts. They propose cost-saving measures including reducing federal workforce and eliminating outdated programs. Although Republican lawmakers are supportive, challenges remain in implementing significant reductions in popular and entitlement programs.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to spearhead a task force dedicated to overhauling U.S. government expenditures. Set against the backdrop of soaring federal spending, the duo targets a $2 trillion reduction.
Musk and Ramaswamy's agenda includes reducing the federal workforce and slashing outdated programs, but such changes will not come easily. Significant opposition may arise, especially when popular programs are affected. This includes programs like veterans' healthcare.
Despite these ambitions, the path to substantial spending cuts is fraught with obstacles. Republican lawmakers, although eager to support, have historically struggled to implement large-scale reductions. Trump's previous spending patterns further complicate the pursuit of efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Anticipates Renewed Ties with Trump Administration
Bitcoin Soars Amid Trump Administration's Crypto-Friendly Anticipations
EU Prepares for Trade Talks with Trump Administration
Russ Vought's Return: Project 2025's Architect in the Trump Administration
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.