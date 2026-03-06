Trump Administration Halts Treasury's Oil Futures Move
The Trump administration has decided not to involve the Treasury Department in trading oil futures. Citing Bloomberg News, officials believe the department's impact on the oil market would be minimal, a claim Reuters could not immediately verify.
The Trump administration is currently not deploying the Treasury Department to engage in oil futures trading, according to Bloomberg News.
Internal discussions suggested the possibility, but officials concluded the Treasury's influence on market movements would be limited.
Reuters has yet to confirm this development independently.
