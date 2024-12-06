"Everyone, regardless of party, will have to unite": Locket Chatterjee on rising violence in Bangladesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said that everyone irrespective of political affiliations must unite to resolve the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said "When Hindus in India will be united, then only we will be able to solve this... First of all, we are Indians and we are Hindus and if there is oppression of Hindus in another country, then everyone, regardless of party, will have to unite." ."

Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August. On Tuesday a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court. Chittagong Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladesh media.

Chinmoy Krishna Das who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly criticised Das' arrest and the denial of his bail. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

ISKCON has claimed that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das. ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman has urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

Earlier, in another concerning development, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition in Bangladesh has alleged that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the intent of inciting sectarian violence, imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)