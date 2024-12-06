REFILE-France's Socialists say they are open to contributing to government ahead of talks with Macron

France's Socialists (PS) are prepared to take their part in breaking the political gridlock in France, the party's head Olivier Faure said ahead of talks with President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, but added that the left's political priorities must be respected in the talks.

Only a new prime minister from the left would be able to bring about the political change the Socialists see as a condition for backing a new government, Faure said.

