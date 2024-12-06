Left Menu

Telangana govt to invite KCR, union ministers for 'Telangana Thalli' statue inauguration

The Telangana government on Friday sought time from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as well as BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, to invite them for the inauguration of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother) statue at the Secretariat complex on December 9.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, in charge of Hyderabad, stated that he would meet the three leaders according to the time given and extend the invitation.

The new Telangana Secretariat was constructed during the previous BRS regime after demolishing the old buildings, which had been built during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era.

The Congress government, after assuming office a year ago, decided to install the statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in the Secretariat.

The statue will be unveiled at a grand event on December 9, which also marks the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, as part of the Congress government's ongoing first anniversary celebrations. The event is expected to be attended by thousands of members of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

