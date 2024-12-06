UP Deputy CM K P Maurya invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.
Maurya met the Chief Minister at the latter's residence at Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation, officials sources said.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.
