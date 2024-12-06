Left Menu

People at AAP office complain about deletion of names from voters list in Delhi's Shahdara

Kejriwal in a press conference claimed that the BJP leaders had submitted applications to the Election Commission to remove thousands of names from voters list in constituencies like Shahdara, Janakpuri, and Laxmi Nagar.

Several persons claiming deletion of names from voters list in the Shahdara constituency assembled at the AAP office on Friday as the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating removal of names of eligible voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

The complainants, mostly women, claimed some persons visited their houses claiming to conduct surveys a couple of months ago. Later, they learnt that their names or that of members of their families were missing from the voters list.

Shahdara resident Gomti, showing electoral photo identity cards (EPICs), claimed her name and that of her husband Brijlal were deleted from the voters list. Sabiya from the same constituency said names of her two sons and a daughter were missing from the voters list though her and her husband's names were still there.

Kejriwal in a press conference claimed that the BJP leaders had submitted applications to the Election Commission to remove thousands of names from voters list in constituencies like Shahdara, Janakpuri, and Laxmi Nagar.

