South Korea's prime minister to meet ruling party leader -Yonhap

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to meet ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon in Seoul on Saturday, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised speech where he apologised for his attempt to impose martial law, local Yonhap News reported.

The meeting comes only hours ahead of a planned impeachment vote on Yoon and amid calls from his own party to resign.

