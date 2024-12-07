Four BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers in Assam cabinet today

Left Menu

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take the oath as ministers in the Assam cabinet on Saturday.

BJP leader Prasanta Phookan (top left), Kaushik Rai (top right), Krishnendu Paul (bottom left) and Rupesh Gowala (bottom right).. Image Credit: ANI
Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take the oath as ministers in the Assam cabinet on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers in the Council of Ministers of Assam will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati at noon.

Four times BJP MLA Prasanta Phookan who is representing Dibrugarh assembly constituency, Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur assembly constituency, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi constituency and Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma constituency will take the oath as minister. Earlier, Sanjoy Kishan tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers of Assam just ahead of the announcement of induction of four MLAs as ministers.

Both Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul are from Barak Valley while Prasanta Phookan and Rupesh Gowala are from the Upper Assam region. Earlier on Friday, BJP MLA who will be inducted as a minister in the Assam cabinet, Krishnendu Paul expressed his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he will work under the leadership of Assam CM.

"We express gratitude to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...I am feeling so good. We will work under the leadership of Assam CM. He has worked for all the regions and communities of Assam and has done equal development," Paul told reporters on Thursday. On Thursday, the Assam Chief Minister announced that the state cabinet expansion will take place on December 7. Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will be inducted into the Assam cabinet and will take the oath of office at noon on that day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma shared, "Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM: Prasanta Phookan (MLA), Kaushik Rai (MLA), Krishnendu Paul (MLA), and Rupesh Goala (MLA). My best wishes to each of them!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

