Notre-Dame Rises Again: Historic Landmark Reopens After Devastating Fire
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reopened after extensive restoration following the 2019 fire. French President Emmanuel Macron attended, along with notable figures including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Thousands of experts worked tirelessly to restore the iconic structure to its former glory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 00:08 IST
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reopened after a meticulous reconstruction effort that followed a devastating fire in 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron, along with an array of international dignitaries including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, attended the grand reopening ceremony on Saturday.
Thousands of craftsmen dedicated years to restoring the iconic structure, revered as a universal monument.
(With inputs from agencies.)
