Left Menu

Notre-Dame Rises Again: Historic Landmark Reopens After Devastating Fire

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reopened after extensive restoration following the 2019 fire. French President Emmanuel Macron attended, along with notable figures including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Thousands of experts worked tirelessly to restore the iconic structure to its former glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 00:08 IST
Notre-Dame Rises Again: Historic Landmark Reopens After Devastating Fire

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reopened after a meticulous reconstruction effort that followed a devastating fire in 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with an array of international dignitaries including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, attended the grand reopening ceremony on Saturday.

Thousands of craftsmen dedicated years to restoring the iconic structure, revered as a universal monument.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024