Congress Challenges Modi's 'New Normal' on India-China Relations

The Congress party has intensified its criticism against the Modi government, accusing it of accepting a 'new normal' in India-China relations. This follows Parliament's discussion on ties with China, which Congress claims have shifted away from the 'old normal' disrupted unilaterally by China back in April 2020.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for a thorough parliamentary debate on the strategic and economic dimensions of the India-China relationship. This comes amidst growing economic dependency on China, even as tensions continue over border disputes.

Ramesh questioned the government's agreement on recent disengagement terms, specifically in areas like Depsang and Demchok, and demanded transparency on whether India's traditional patrolling rights and buffer zones have been restored. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underlined the importance of respecting past border pacts with China.

