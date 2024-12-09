Diplomatic Delicacies: India's Foreign Secretary Faces Tense Talks in Dhaka

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh marked a pivotal moment in India-Bangladesh relations. The visit is the first high-level exchange after the political upheaval in Bangladesh, where ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina was deposed amid massive protests in August.

Misri's arrival occurs at a time of increased tension between the two nations, following a slew of violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh. These developments have deeply concerned India, straining diplomatic ties that were already under pressure following Hasina's ejection and subsequent asylum in India.

During his visit, Misri held discussions with Bangladeshi officials, including Md. Jashim Uddin and Mohammad Touhid Hossain, to express India's concerns about the situation. The focus was on addressing the implications of recent unrest and ensuring the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)