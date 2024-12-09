Left Menu

Mahayuti Coalition Secures Trust Vote in Maharashtra Assembly

The Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry successfully secured a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly. The motion, supported by the coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, passed by a voice vote. With a commanding majority of 230 seats out of 288, the government confirmed its position with ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:13 IST
Mahayuti Coalition Secures Trust Vote in Maharashtra Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry won a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. Securing a favorable outcome, the trust motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and endorsed through a voice vote.

Announcing the results, Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the House's approval of the motion, which solidifies the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition's stronghold in the assembly with 230 seats, well above the 144 majority mark.

The coalition's success in the 288-member state assembly reaffirms Fadnavis's position as chief minister, marking his third term. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar continue as deputy chief ministers, following their appointment at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024