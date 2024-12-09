Mahayuti Coalition Secures Trust Vote in Maharashtra Assembly

In a significant political development, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry won a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. Securing a favorable outcome, the trust motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and endorsed through a voice vote.

Announcing the results, Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the House's approval of the motion, which solidifies the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition's stronghold in the assembly with 230 seats, well above the 144 majority mark.

The coalition's success in the 288-member state assembly reaffirms Fadnavis's position as chief minister, marking his third term. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar continue as deputy chief ministers, following their appointment at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)