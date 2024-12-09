Mahayuti Coalition Secures Trust Vote in Maharashtra Assembly
The Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry successfully secured a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly. The motion, supported by the coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, passed by a voice vote. With a commanding majority of 230 seats out of 288, the government confirmed its position with ease.
In a significant political development, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry won a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. Securing a favorable outcome, the trust motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and endorsed through a voice vote.
Announcing the results, Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the House's approval of the motion, which solidifies the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition's stronghold in the assembly with 230 seats, well above the 144 majority mark.
The coalition's success in the 288-member state assembly reaffirms Fadnavis's position as chief minister, marking his third term. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar continue as deputy chief ministers, following their appointment at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
