Congress Clinches Barnala: Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon Sworn In
Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, administered the oath to Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, the new Congress MLA from Barnala. Dhillon won against AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal in the bypoll. Congress clinched Barnala while AAP gained three other seats in Punjab.
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday administered the oath to Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, the newly-elected Congress MLA from the Barnala constituency.
Dhillon emerged victorious over the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate, Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, in the November 20 Assembly bypoll.
Prominent Congress personalities, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Aruna Chaudhary, marked their presence at the ceremony. While the Aam Aadmi Party managed to secure Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal Assembly seats, the Congress celebrated a win in Barnala. These bypolls were prompted by the previous legislators' move to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
