State Mourns: Karnataka Bids Farewell to S M Krishna

Karnataka has declared a three-day state mourning from December 10 to 12 in honor of former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday. A holiday is observed on December 11 for government offices and institutions. Krishna's last rites will be performed with full state honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning following the death of veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna. He passed away on Tuesday at his residence due to a prolonged illness.

The state has announced a holiday on December 11 for all government offices, schools, and colleges as a mark of respect. Krishna's last rites will take place on Wednesday in Somanahalli, Mandya district, with full state honors.

During the mourning period from December 10 to 12, official notifications indicate that no entertainment programs will take place, and the national flag will fly at half mast in government buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

