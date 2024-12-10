State Mourns: Karnataka Bids Farewell to S M Krishna
Karnataka has declared a three-day state mourning from December 10 to 12 in honor of former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday. A holiday is observed on December 11 for government offices and institutions. Krishna's last rites will be performed with full state honors.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning following the death of veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna. He passed away on Tuesday at his residence due to a prolonged illness.
The state has announced a holiday on December 11 for all government offices, schools, and colleges as a mark of respect. Krishna's last rites will take place on Wednesday in Somanahalli, Mandya district, with full state honors.
During the mourning period from December 10 to 12, official notifications indicate that no entertainment programs will take place, and the national flag will fly at half mast in government buildings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Temporary Teachers in Indian Schools: No Regularisation Ahead
Mass readings of Preamble of Constitution to take place in schools, cities, villages around country: Culture Ministry.
CREDAI's Transformative Leap: Upgrading 1,000 Schools and Skilling Workers
Supreme Court Urges Reopening of Schools Amid Pollution Restrictions
Court Weighs Mandatory Legal and Self-Defense Education for Schools