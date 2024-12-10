Congress Unites Amid Leadership Struggles: Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms

Rahul Gandhi has urged Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to remain composed in the face of comments from 'middle- and low-rung' leaders of the INDIA bloc parties. Asserting Congress's standing as the largest party in opposition, he emphasized their capacity to tackle ongoing issues independently, sources revealed.

This guidance comes at a time when certain INDIA bloc leaders are vocal about leadership, with some TMC figures advocating for Mamata Banerjee as the head of the opposition alliance. In a meeting held at Parliament Annexe, Gandhi emphasized the importance of attendance and participation in protests, particularly when led by the Congress president.

The Congress leader pointedly mentioned that the protests regarding the Adani issue have unsettled the government, encouraging MPs to sustain focus on such people's issues. Notably, innovative protest strategies were highlighted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following the meeting, opposition MPs staged a protest highlighting the Adani issue using symbolic props, marking the continuation of tactical demonstrations in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)