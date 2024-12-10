Left Menu

Congress Unites Amid Leadership Struggles: Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms

Rahul Gandhi instructs Congress MPs not to react to INDIA bloc's lower-tier leaders amidst leadership debates. Emphasizing Congress's strength, he advocates for continued protests on key issues, including the Adani controversy. Innovative protest ideas are encouraged, reflecting recent actions in Parliament led by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:24 IST
Congress Unites Amid Leadership Struggles: Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has urged Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to remain composed in the face of comments from 'middle- and low-rung' leaders of the INDIA bloc parties. Asserting Congress's standing as the largest party in opposition, he emphasized their capacity to tackle ongoing issues independently, sources revealed.

This guidance comes at a time when certain INDIA bloc leaders are vocal about leadership, with some TMC figures advocating for Mamata Banerjee as the head of the opposition alliance. In a meeting held at Parliament Annexe, Gandhi emphasized the importance of attendance and participation in protests, particularly when led by the Congress president.

The Congress leader pointedly mentioned that the protests regarding the Adani issue have unsettled the government, encouraging MPs to sustain focus on such people's issues. Notably, innovative protest strategies were highlighted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Following the meeting, opposition MPs staged a protest highlighting the Adani issue using symbolic props, marking the continuation of tactical demonstrations in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024