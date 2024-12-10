Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Release of Kashmiris on Human Rights Day

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has made an impassioned plea to the government, calling for the release of Kashmiris, including leaders, journalists, and other professionals currently detained in various jails.

Highlighting the core principles of freedom and liberty, Farooq urged authorities to respect these fundamental rights. His appeal, aimed at securing the release of detained individuals, resonated with many who advocate for human rights and justice.

Farooq's statement, shared in a post on X, emphasized the pressing need for the government to take action and restore freedom to thousands of individuals in Jammu, Kashmir, and across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)