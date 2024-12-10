Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Release of Kashmiris on Human Rights Day

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, urged the government to free Kashmiris, including leaders and journalists, in jails. The appeal was made to commemorate Human Rights Day, emphasizing the importance of liberty and freedom for those detained in Jammu, Kashmir, and across India.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has made an impassioned plea to the government, calling for the release of Kashmiris, including leaders, journalists, and other professionals currently detained in various jails.

Highlighting the core principles of freedom and liberty, Farooq urged authorities to respect these fundamental rights. His appeal, aimed at securing the release of detained individuals, resonated with many who advocate for human rights and justice.

Farooq's statement, shared in a post on X, emphasized the pressing need for the government to take action and restore freedom to thousands of individuals in Jammu, Kashmir, and across India.

