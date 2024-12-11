Political Shifts: BJP's Eye on NCP MPs

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has suggested that some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NCP (SP) faction could consider switching allegiance to the BJP if their priority is development.

According to Darekar, many NCP (SP) MPs represent areas where the BJP-led alliance has been successful in assembly elections. He hinted that such MPs might reassess their political alignment, given the BJP's influence at both state and central levels.

Countering these remarks, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar's assertions, labeling them as tactics to woo opposition MPs. Chavan affirmed that her party's MPs remain committed to the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)