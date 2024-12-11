Political Shifts: BJP's Eye on NCP MPs
BJP leader Pravin Darekar suggested that some MPs from Sharad Pawar's NCP might switch allegiance to the BJP. He argued that if development is their priority, they may reconsider their loyalties given the BJP's control. However, NCP leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar's claims, affirming her party's loyalty.
BJP leader Pravin Darekar has suggested that some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NCP (SP) faction could consider switching allegiance to the BJP if their priority is development.
According to Darekar, many NCP (SP) MPs represent areas where the BJP-led alliance has been successful in assembly elections. He hinted that such MPs might reassess their political alignment, given the BJP's influence at both state and central levels.
Countering these remarks, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar's assertions, labeling them as tactics to woo opposition MPs. Chavan affirmed that her party's MPs remain committed to the coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
