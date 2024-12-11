Left Menu

Romania's Pro-European Coalition Forms Amidst Political Turmoil

Romania's pro-European parties, including the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), have formed a coalition government, shutting out far-right nationalists. This move comes after a controversial election period marked by accusations of interference and the annulment of the presidential race.

  Romania

In a significant political development, Romania's pro-European parties have successfully formed a coalition government, sidelining the far-right nationalist contenders who gained ground in the recent elections. This coalition unites traditionally opposing groups, a move aimed at stabilizing the country's political landscape.

The unexpected success of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who advanced to the second round of presidential elections before the race was annulled, cast a shadow over the election process. Allegations of electoral misconduct and potential Russian intervention further complicated Romania's political scene, creating a volatile environment.

As Romania braces for a fresh presidential election, President Klaus Iohannis has announced that the date for this vote will be determined after the new government officially assumes office. The coalition's focus will be on reducing bureaucracy, cutting state spending, and pursuing development and reforms to address citizens' priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

