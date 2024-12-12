South Korea's ruling party leader says Yoon should be immediately suspended from office
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 06:19 IST
South Korea's ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, said on Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol should be immediately suspended from his duties after declaring the short-lived martial law last week.
Han said the only way to do so is for the ruling party lawmakers to vote for impeachment.
