Taiwan and Trump's Transition Team: Building Strategic Ties Amid Rising Tensions

Two senior Taiwanese officials visit the U.S. to engage with President-elect Trump's team, aiming to strengthen ties amid China’s growing military activities near Taiwan. Meetings focus on potential mid-tier political appointees, with caution advised due to China's sensitivities regarding Taiwan's recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:14 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Two senior Taiwanese government officials are currently visiting the United States to establish connections with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, anonymous sources have revealed to Reuters. This visit, involving Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien from Taiwan's National Security Council, marks an effort to foster diplomatic relations with the incoming Trump administration.

The Taiwanese delegation, which includes supporting staff, has been engaging in meetings around Washington throughout the week. While Reuters could not ascertain specific U.S. participants or the meeting agenda, Taiwan's presidential office characterized these interactions as routine, refraining from further remarks.

This diplomatic move occurs as China intensifies military maneuvers near the Taiwan Strait, perceived as Beijing's attempt to caution the new U.S. administration and its allies regarding Taiwan. As Trump's victory raises both hope and concern in Taipei, his administration's nomination of China hawks suggests potential shifts in U.S.-Taiwan relations.

