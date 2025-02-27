Rising Tensions: Taiwan Reports Surge in Chinese Military Activity

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan's defence ministry on Thursday reported an uptick in Chinese military operations surrounding the island, although no live-fire exercises were detected in the declared drill zones. The surge comes amidst existing tensions over Taiwan's autonomy, which China claims as its own territory.

Off the southwestern coast, China's military had established zones for shooting drills, but Taiwan condemned these as hazardous and provocative, with no prior warning given. Despite the increased activity, Taiwanese officials noted it mirrors previous Chinese maneuvers in regional waters.

Taiwan's foreign ministry called China the region's 'biggest troublemaker,' while the US affirmed its position against coercive changes in Taiwan's status. Anticipation builds as China's parliament meeting approaches, possibly impacting future regional interactions.

