Rising Tensions: Taiwan Reports Surge in Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's defence ministry has reported increased Chinese military activity nearby but detected no live-fire exercises. China's drills were condemned for being dangerous. Taiwan remains vigilant, warning of potential threats to regional stability. The U.S. also reaffirmed its stance against any coercive change to Taiwan's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:01 IST
TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan's defence ministry on Thursday reported an uptick in Chinese military operations surrounding the island, although no live-fire exercises were detected in the declared drill zones. The surge comes amidst existing tensions over Taiwan's autonomy, which China claims as its own territory.

Off the southwestern coast, China's military had established zones for shooting drills, but Taiwan condemned these as hazardous and provocative, with no prior warning given. Despite the increased activity, Taiwanese officials noted it mirrors previous Chinese maneuvers in regional waters.

Taiwan's foreign ministry called China the region's 'biggest troublemaker,' while the US affirmed its position against coercive changes in Taiwan's status. Anticipation builds as China's parliament meeting approaches, possibly impacting future regional interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

