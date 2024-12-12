BJP's Dubey Alleges Soros-Backed Disruptions in Indian Politics

In a fiery address during a Lok Sabha session, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey took aim at the Congress with claims involving billionaire George Soros and his alleged agendas. Dubey claimed the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), purportedly supported by Soros and the US, is focused on disrupting the Indian Parliament. He pointed to a report by the French organization Mediapart linking the Soros Foundation with the OCCRP as evidence of these assertions.

Dubey further accused Soros of a strategic move to destabilize the global economy, singling out his alleged role in manipulating the Bank of England in 1991 for a $6 billion profit as a precedent. The BJP leader charged Soros with similar intentions toward India's Parliament, raising questions about the Congress party's potential connections with Soros, specifically highlighting the role of Salil Shetty from the Open Society Foundation and his involvement with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The allegations extended to Rahul Gandhi, questioning his link with Mushfiqul Fazal, accused of involvement in the Hindu genocide in Bangladesh. Dubey also mentioned the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, alleging financial backing from Soros for Congress members disguised as startup support. The contention underscores ongoing political turbulence and questions over foreign influence in Indian politics.

