Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Battles

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is under intense scrutiny after his martial law decree ignited political turbulence and public outrage. Opposition parties accuse him of attempting rebellion, filing impeachment motions and calling his actions unconstitutional.

The declaration, intended as a warning to the Democratic Party, led to the deployment of armed troops to the National Assembly. Despite no major violence, Yoon's decision has been met with fierce backlash, creating a significant divide within his government and party.

Political analysts are watching closely as opposition forces seek Yoon's impeachment. Should it proceed, his presidential powers could be suspended, triggering deeper political ramifications. The unfolding situation leaves South Korea in a state of uncertainty and heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)