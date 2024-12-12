Imran Khan Faces New Charges: Illegal Sale of State Gifts

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, along with his wife, has been indicted by a Pakistani court on new charges concerning the unlawful sale of state gifts, according to local broadcaster Geo.

The indictment marks another addition to the series of legal hurdles for the 72-year-old ex-cricket superstar, who has been incarcerated since the latter part of last year.

This latest legal development intensifies the political landscape as Khan continues to grapple with multiple cases filed against him, reflecting ongoing political tumult in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)