Imran Khan Faces New Charges: Illegal Sale of State Gifts
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, and his wife have been indicted on new charges related to the illegal sale of state gifts. This indictment adds to the numerous legal challenges Khan faces, as he remains imprisoned since last year. The case continues to unfold amid political tensions.
- Pakistan
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, along with his wife, has been indicted by a Pakistani court on new charges concerning the unlawful sale of state gifts, according to local broadcaster Geo.
The indictment marks another addition to the series of legal hurdles for the 72-year-old ex-cricket superstar, who has been incarcerated since the latter part of last year.
This latest legal development intensifies the political landscape as Khan continues to grapple with multiple cases filed against him, reflecting ongoing political tumult in the country.
