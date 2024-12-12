Left Menu

Meta's Uncharted Move: A Political Gesture

Meta Platforms has made a surprising $1 million donation to Donald Trump's inaugural fund, raising eyebrows due to Mark Zuckerberg's previous political stance. Despite past tension with Trump, this donation marks an attempt by Meta to build a bridge with conservative circles and the incoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:57 IST
Meta's Uncharted Move: A Political Gesture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms has made waves by contributing $1 million to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund, a decision communicated to Reuters by a company spokesperson. This move diverges from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's previous practices, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Previously, Zuckerberg refrained from endorsing either Trump or Joe Biden in the election, even expressing admiration for Trump's handling of a July 13 assassination attempt, describing it as 'badass.' The billionaire CEO seems to be reaching out to conservative audiences through recent actions.

In late November, Zuckerberg met with Trump, as reported by the New York Times, aiming to improve relations with the former president. This comes despite former tensions, notably after the 2020 election, where Trump accused Meta of suppressing harmful content to Biden. Meta subsequently suspended Trump's accounts following the Capitol riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024