Meta's Uncharted Move: A Political Gesture

Meta Platforms has made waves by contributing $1 million to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund, a decision communicated to Reuters by a company spokesperson. This move diverges from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's previous practices, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Previously, Zuckerberg refrained from endorsing either Trump or Joe Biden in the election, even expressing admiration for Trump's handling of a July 13 assassination attempt, describing it as 'badass.' The billionaire CEO seems to be reaching out to conservative audiences through recent actions.

In late November, Zuckerberg met with Trump, as reported by the New York Times, aiming to improve relations with the former president. This comes despite former tensions, notably after the 2020 election, where Trump accused Meta of suppressing harmful content to Biden. Meta subsequently suspended Trump's accounts following the Capitol riots.

