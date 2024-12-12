Controversy Over Handcuffed Farmer: A Medical Emergency in Telangana

The incident involving a farmer, Heerya Naik, who was taken to the hospital in handcuffs, has sparked significant controversy in Telangana's Vikarabad district. Naik is accused of participating in a November 11 attack on government officials and was transferred from the Central Prison in Sangareddy district to a hospital following a complaint of chest pain.

The handling of the situation drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has ordered a thorough investigation into the decision to handcuff Naik. This incident has also been labeled 'inhuman' by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and condemned by Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu as 'atrocious.'

In response to public outcry, the state government has initiated an inquiry, assigned to the Superintendent of Police, to ascertain responsibility for the decision to handcuff Naik. Meanwhile, Naik was moved to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad for further treatment as part of his ongoing care.

(With inputs from agencies.)