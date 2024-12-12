Left Menu

Turmoil in Guerrero: Judge's Assassination Escalates Violence

A senior judge, Edmundo Roman Pinzon, was assassinated in Acapulco shortly after Mexico's president addressed ongoing violence in the region. This incident highlights the persistent cartel-related turmoil afflicting Guerrero state, including recent attacks on politicians. Investigations are underway, and local authorities vow not to let this crime go unpunished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:57 IST
A senior judge, Edmundo Roman Pinzon, was fatally shot in Acapulco on Wednesday, just one day after a high-level security meeting in the city led by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The judge had served as the head of the highest court in Guerrero state, where violence has been rampant due to cartel activities.

In response to the judge's assassination, Guerrero's security ministry and attorney general's offices announced that investigations were being launched. Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado emphasized on social media that this crime would not remain unresolved, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Once a bustling tourist location, Acapulco has seen a decline in visitors amid persistent criminal violence. These events represent a larger crisis across Guerrero, evidenced by recent high-profile murders, including the brutal killing of Chilpancingo's mayor. Despite intensified security efforts, tension remains high across the state and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

