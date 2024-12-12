Rescue Mission: An American's Escape from Syria

The United States is making efforts to repatriate Travis Timmerman, an American citizen identified in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in Jordan. The man was reportedly found on Thursday and was freed after the fall of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.

Blinken, speaking from Aqaba, emphasized the confidentiality surrounding the case but assured that steps are being taken to bring Timmerman home safely. Timmerman, a Missouri native, regained freedom after Syrian rebels toppled Assad's regime, leading to the liberation of detainees from notorious prisons.

Efforts also continue to locate Austin Tice, another American who was abducted in Syria over a decade ago. President Biden recently reaffirmed his commitment to finding Tice, maintaining that the government believes Tice is alive and prioritizing his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)