Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges Over Dinner: Trump Meets Akie Abe

President-elect Donald Trump plans a private dinner with Akie Abe, the widow of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at his Florida resort. This meeting aims to strengthen U.S.-Japan relations before Trump's presidency begins. Akie Abe, although not holding a government role, has maintained contact with Trump post-assassination of her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:42 IST
Diplomatic Bridges Over Dinner: Trump Meets Akie Abe

Over the weekend, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to have a private dinner with Akie Abe, widow of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at his Florida resort. A source close to the matter informed Reuters of the meeting plans as Trump prepares for his upcoming tenure.

This encounter underscores Tokyo's efforts to reinforce diplomatic ties with the incoming U.S. administration. Japan relies heavily on the United States for economic and security support, reciprocally serving as a significant ally through hosting American military bases in Asia.

Although Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sought a direct meeting post-G20 summit, it did not materialize. Despite held back by legal boundaries preventing official pre-presidential foreign engagement, Trump has met with other global leaders since his election. Akie Abe's meeting surfaces as symbolic continuity of Shinzo Abe's warm relations with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024