Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, held a landmark meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside family members, following the MahaYuti coalition's decisive assembly election victory. Pawar also met with key political figures, addressing crucial state issues, marking a significant political engagement post-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:59 IST
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had a noteworthy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking their first official interaction after the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP MahaYuti coalition's sweeping win in the recent assembly elections.

Accompanied by his wife Sunetra and son Paarth, Pawar congratulated Modi on the coalition's massive win and discussed multiple significant issues impacting the state. Their meeting underscored the successful political collaboration between their parties.

Previously, Pawar had engagements with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Home Minister Amit Shah, where notable NCP figures like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare also participated. The MahaYuti coalition secured 235 out of 288 assembly seats, significantly outstripping the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's 46 seats, reversing their earlier setbacks in the May Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

