Global Leaders' Dialogue: A Week Filled with High-Profile Meetings

This week is set to be eventful in the world of international diplomacy as a wide array of global leaders converge for critical discussions. From religious to political interactions, numerous high-profile meetings are on the agenda.

Pope Francis will play a central role, meeting with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, among others, in Rome. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host Argentina's President Javier Milei, marking a significant moment in Italian-Argentine relations.

In Pretoria, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, highlighting the growing ties between their nations. Meanwhile, EU ministers gather in Brussels to discuss vital issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

