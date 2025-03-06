EU Council asks Commission, Slovakia, and Ukraine to "intensify efforts on gas transit issue"

The European Council will ask the European Commission, Slovakia and Ukraine to intensify efforts towards "finding workable solutions to the gas transit issue", including through resumption, draft conclusions seen by Reuters on Thursday say.

European Union leaders met on Thursday for an extraordinary summit to discuss Ukraine and European defence.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has also rejected military aid to Ukraine, said that he wanted a mention of reopening Russian gas transit through Ukraine - a major route of energy for Slovakia which Kyiv stopped this year - as part of summit conclusions.

