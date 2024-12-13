Controversial Citizenship: Milei's Italian Connection Sparks Debate

Italy's government has officially granted citizenship to Argentina's President Javier Milei, citing his Italian heritage. This development, confirmed by a knowledgeable source, follows earlier media reports and has sparked significant public and political debate.

Milei's visit to Rome includes meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attending the Brothers of Italy party's annual festival. While the government acknowledges the citizenship grant, detailed explanations remain undisclosed.

The decision has prompted backlash, particularly on social media, where critics highlight the difficulty migrant children face in obtaining citizenship. Italy's blood-tie-based citizenship laws favor descendants of Italian nationals, contrasting with strict requirements for Italy-born migrants. Pro-migrant groups' calls for easing these regulations face resistance from the ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)