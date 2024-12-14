South Korean President Faces Critical Impeachment Vote Amid Constitutional Crisis

South Korea is at the center of a political storm as President Yoon Suk Yeol confronts a pivotal second impeachment vote scheduled for Saturday. His controversial attempt to impose martial law on December 3 triggered a national constitutional crisis, dividing his People Power Party and casting doubt over his continuation in office.

Yoon's brief initiative to enforce military rule was rebuffed by parliamentary opposition, causing widespread demand for his resignation. With the legislative opposition already controlling the majority, including 192 out of 300 seats, the impeachment vote looms large. The parliamentary session, slated for 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), is expected to be preceded by mass demonstrations.

If impeached, Yoon will retain his title but relinquish authority until the Constitutional Court reaches a decision on his removal or reinstatement. However, economic and diplomatic concerns underpin the urgency for resolution as financial markets teeter, reflecting South Korea's disrupted political landscape.

