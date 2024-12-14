Left Menu

Impeachment Battle: President Yoon Faces Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a second impeachment motion over his attempt to impose martial law, dividing his party and causing political chaos. The opposition, needing PPP votes, pushes for impeachment amidst protests and political discord, impacting South Korea's stability and reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:11 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a turbulent week for South Korean politics, President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a second impeachment motion over his controversial attempt to impose martial law, a decision that has divided his party and created political disarray mid-term.

The main opposition, controlling a majority, requires additional votes from Yoon's People Power Party to pass the motion. Tensions are high as protests continue and opposition leaders call for his resignation amidst allegations of breaking the law.

This political crisis has not only plunged South Korea into uncertainty but has also shaken its image as a stable democratic nation, with international observers and financial markets closely watching the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

